Two new books from Central Coast authors shed light on Hearst Castle architect Julia Morgan's legacyLocal authors Gordon Fuglie and Victoria Kastner have new books out profiling trailblazing architect Julia Morgan’s life and work.
Over the past two weeks, young people from all over Monterey County have been participating in a new camp called Exploradores de Monterey, which staff say is an evolution of a long-running summer program in the area called Los Niños.
In the heart of the Salinas Valley, there’s an arts and cultural enrichment center called Sol Treasures. Every summer, they host a children's art camp to inspire kids of South Monterey County to learn and grow in the world of art.
This weekend, the Henry Miller Memorial Library will host this year's BiG SuRCuS, an immersive cabaret performance whose creators say reflects the creativity and wildness of Big Sur.
The project will include three murals representing past, present, and future.
The museum says the funds will help it offer free, hands-on learning opportunities for young people.
This year’s theme was “Shine!”
Ten weeks of free, live music started on June 24. Concerts will take place every Friday, with the last show on August 26.
San Luis Obispo's Orchestra Novo partners with a different community organization every year to help people listen to classical music and express their emotions through painting.