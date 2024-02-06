© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Student art exhibit honors Hispanic culture at Santa Maria High School

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published February 6, 2024 at 3:42 PM PST
"Nuestra Loteria" balloon sign.
Sarina Grossi
Based on a traditional Mexican game, students and a local nonprofit organization hosted an art exhibit Friday night at Santa Maria High School.

Walls of colorful paintings filled the inside of Santa Maria High School’s cafeteria during the Nuestra Lotería Art Exhibition. Students painted and personalized cards from the traditional mexican game, loteria.

Bellinda Marcial is a senior who participated in the project. She said she enjoyed getting to see artwork from other students.

“I feel like not like many high schools do this,” Marcial said. “Like it's only like a little bit of high school that show Hispanic culture and I feel like we should have more of that.”

Student paintings based on loteria cards.
Sarina Grossi
Each card focused on topics ranging from religion to immigration and often focused on issues or aspects of hispanic culture.

Marcial’s lotería painting highlighted alcoholism. She said it’s a prevalent issue in her community that many people struggle with. The students wrote an additional essay relating to their themes.

A local nonprofit organization called Corazon del Pueblo came up with the idea to create the exhibit.

They collaborate with high school ethnic and gender studies classes to have students work on art projects centered around culture, community and social justice. This year about 344 students participated in the project.

Esmeralda Garcia is the organization’s managing director. She said that the project works to heal the community through art.

“You witness right here a whole community coming together celebrating and actually, you know, feeling valued and included in the art world, so that's beautiful,” Garcia said.

The gallery event also had live music from students, mexican cuisine and lotería games attendees could play.
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is currently working to earn her Journalism degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She also works as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
See stories by Sarina Grossi
