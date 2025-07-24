© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO Repertory Theatre receives $750K donation toward major upgrade

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published July 24, 2025 at 5:04 PM PDT
SLO Rep's new venue will be built on Monterey Street near the parking structure currently under construction.
SLO Repertory Theatre
The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre is moving forward with long-anticipated plans for a new facility, thanks to a $750,000 donation from the Hinds Foundation.

The funding will help pay for brand new lighting and sound systems, including microphones, speakers and control boards. It’s part of a larger vision to transform the decades-old theatre into a modern cultural arts hub.

“Anyone who's ever visited our theater or seen a play here can tell that this is not a purpose-built theater,” said Kevin Harris, managing artistic director of SLO REP. “That's not why it was built. This is the old library building that was built in the mid-50s.”

The new venue will feature two performance spaces: a 215 seat mainstage for musicals, comedies, and dramas and a smaller 100-seat black box theater for intimate performances such as late-night cabarets.

“We’ve raised over $20 million at this point to make this new theater a reality, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of everyone in San Luis Obispo and the Hinds Foundation,” Harris said.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, following the completion of the city’s Cultural Arts District Parking structure at Nipomo and Monterey Streets in Downtown San Luis Obispo.
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
