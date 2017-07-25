Wisconsin's Racine Art Museum—making art relevant & engaging the community

Bruce Pepich, Executive Director and Curator of Collections at the Racine Museum of Art talks about making art relevant to the non-artist. Outreach programs where the art comes to the schools, and alluring programs where the people come to the art in Racine, Wisconsin.

Credit Racine Museum of Art Art at RAMs sister facility in Racine

Credit Racine Art Museum Racine Art Museum logo

