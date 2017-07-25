© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Arts

Wisconsin's Racine Art Museum—making art relevant & engaging the community

KCBX
Published July 25, 2017 at 3:36 AM PDT
 Bruce Pepich, Executive Director and Curator of Collections at the Racine Museum of Art talks about making art relevant to the non-artist. Outreach programs where the art comes to the schools, and alluring programs where the people come to the art in Racine, Wisconsin.

