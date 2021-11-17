KCBX News Update: New SLO County vaccine statistics, Central Coast flu season starts, and SLO Board of Supervisors to hold redistricting hearing on Friday

SLO County Public Health releases updated vaccine statistics

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has updated SLO County’s vaccine statistics to reflect a larger population now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now that the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children 5-11 years old, the eligible population to receive the vaccine in SLO County has now grown by 18,174 people to reach a total of 266,671.

This means that while the total number of vaccinations in SLO County has gone up, the percent of the eligible population that has been vaccinated has gone down.

The new percentage of those partially vaccinated has dropped from 73.4% to 69%, and that of those fully vaccinated dropped from 66.7% to 62.3%.

Flu cases are circulating in SLO County

Cases of the flu have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County, according to public health officials.

SLO County’s Public Health Laboratory announced today that they have confirmed cases among local residents, and that this marks the official start of flu season.

The county is asking residents to continue wearing masks, avoid crowds whenever possible, and to get a flu shot and COVID vaccine.

The county advises anyone who feels sick to get tested for COVID-19.

SLO County to hold redistricting hearing this Friday

The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors will hold its third public redistricting hearing to discuss new district lines on Friday.

Residents will be able to provide input while the board considers maps of proposed new districts.

Draft maps and publicly submitted maps can be found at slocounty.ca.gov.

Redistricting happens every 10 years to ensure equal population distribution according to the latest census data, as well as compliance with the Voting Rights Act and state requirements.

The meeting will be held at the County Government Center at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 19.