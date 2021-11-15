KCBX News Update: SLO City brings back local shopping incentive, and Paso Robles names new assistant city manager

City of SLO brings back local business incentive program

The City of San Luis Obispo is bringing back its local business incentive program for this year’s holiday season.

Called the “Buy Local Bonus” program, it rewards people shopping at local businesses within the city.

The city, in partnership with the SLO Chamber of Commerce, is gifting $25 gift cards to local businesses after residents spend $100 at a qualifying business within the city.

City officials and representatives of the Chamber of Commerce say the goal is to pump hundreds of thousands of dollars into the city’s local economy.

Shoppers can participate up to three times, and can do so by emailing a receipt of their $100 or more purchase to the SLO Visitor Center at supportslo@slocity.org.

More information is available at slocity.org .

Paso Robles names new assistant city manager

The City of Paso Robles has named a new assistant city manager who will take office in 2022.

The city said in a press release that Chris Huot, former assistant city manager for the City of Bakersfield, has been selected for the position after a competitive application process.

The selection process included multiple interview sessions with the community, city staff and the City Council.

Since 2019, Huot has overseen several departments within the City of Bakersfield including Public Works, Technology Services, Human Resources, Risk Management and Finance.

Huot began his local government career in 2008 as a Marketing and Event Specialist within the Economic and Community Development Department for the City of Bakersfield.

Huot is in the process of relocating to Paso Robles along with his family.