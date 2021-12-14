KCBX News Update: Winter weather continues across Central Coast, and SLO County to choose final district map

Winter storm continues across Central Coast

Officials are assessing damage caused by the winter storm that continues to hit the Central Coast today.

In Santa Barbara County, the Public Works Department sent out crews to Refugio Road in the Alisal Fire burn scar area to assess the damage there.

According to Public Works, peak rain rates were around one inch per hour in that area late Monday, as they were across much of the Central Coast.

Officials issued an evacuation order for the Alisal Fire burn scar area, which has now been canceled.

More information on on Santa Barbara County weather is available at readysbc.org .

There is also a rain advisory in effect for both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Officials in both counties are advising people to avoid contact with ocean and creek water for three days, as stormwater runoff has the potential to be contaminated and sicken those who come in contact with it.

The storm is also causing power outages, and an interactive map of outages from PG&E is available at pge.com .

Santa Barbara County redistricting commission chooses final map; SLO County poised to do the same tonight

The Santa Barbara County Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission chose a final district map Monday night, and San Luis Obispo County is poised to do the same tonight.

The Santa Barbara County commission unanimously chose a final map which makes substantial changes to current district lines, putting Guadalupe and parts of Santa Maria in one district and grouping Isla Vista with Santa Barbara.

The full map is available at drawsantabarbaracounty.org.

Meanwhile, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is currently meeting and is expected to choose a final district map tonight.

In prior meetings, the board chose the Patten map as the basis for its district lines. That map is supported by the local Republican Party and the conservative supervisors.