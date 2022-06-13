KCBX News Update: Local election results nearly unchanged since Tuesday, and Cal Poly mask mandate expires

Election results

After the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder reported more election results late Friday, it seems the major race outcomes have not changed much.

Not all ballots have been counted and the election isn’t certified, but preliminary results show that the leading candidates in all three county supervisor districts have kept their leads: Bruce Gibson in District 2, Dawn Ortiz-Legg in District 3, and Jimmy Paulding in District 4.

That last race between Paulding and incumbent District 4 supervisor Lynn Compton is the closest. The gap narrowed slightly from the unofficial election night results to Friday’s, but the current count still shows Paulding in the lead. He is at 57.9% of votes and Compton is at about 42.1%. Right now, District 4 is the only supervisor race where an incumbent is not leading.

Other race outcomes in SLO County have also remained the way they were on Tuesday night, including the SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s race, which has Elaina Cano still in the lead.

There are nearly 43,000 ballots left to be counted in SLO County, according to the county's estimates. The next scheduled update is tomorrow in both SLO County as well as in Santa Barbara County, which has not updated results since Tuesday night.

Cal Poly mask mandate

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s indoor mask mandate is lifted as of today.

The university reinstated the mandate on May 31 after a consistent uptick of COVID-19 cases in SLO County. The Public Health Department attributes that mainly to the highly-transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 spreading throughout the county.

The mandate's expiration comes after Cal Poly's weekend commencement ceremonies yesterday. SLO County does not have a countywide mask mandate at the moment.

UC Santa Barbara reinstated its indoor mask mandate before Cal Poly did, and that too is now lifted as of today.

Spooner Ranch House hosts new exhibit on female pioneers

Montaña de Oro State Park has a new museum exhibit about female pioneers in 19th-century California.

It’s called “Her Side of the Story: Tales of California Pioneer Women," and it’s a traveling exhibition on display at the park’s Spooner Ranch House until October 9.

The exhibit was sponsored and brought to San Luis Obispo County by California State Parks and the Central Coast State Parks Association. It features first-person accounts collected from women who settled throughout California during the 19th century.

State Parks in a press release described the exhibit as an important source of context for pioneer life in the West, which they said is often focused on male homesteaders and gold rush miners. They said they hope it will create a quote “more balanced understanding of this history by highlighting the voices and stories of women who made California their home.”

But there’s also a section of 40 portraits of unidentified women pioneers, described as “lost to time and never recorded.”