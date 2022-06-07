KCBX Election Update: SLO and Santa Barbara Counties release preliminary results for 2022 primary

Polls have closed, and some preliminary results from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties have come in. All results are unofficial until they’re certified, which could happen as late as July. Preliminary results along with up-to-date vote percentages, turnout rates and other information are available on the counties' respective clerk-recorder websites.

SLO County preliminary results as of 10pm Tuesday

One of the major races in SLO County this election season is for the Board of Supervisors seats. After a major redistricting cycle, most SLO County voters are voting in changed districts this year.

In District 2, Bruce Gibson is at 54.92% of votes, while Geoff Auslen is second at 16.28%.

In District 3, Dawn Ortiz-Legg is leading at 66.03% with Stacy Korsgaden behind her at 30.74%. Although this district changed in the last redistricting cycle, the primary race is based on the old district map from 2010 because it will complete the four-year term of late supervisor Adam Hill.

In District 4, Jimmy Paulding is at 59.61% of votes, ahead of Lynn Compton at 40.39%.

As for the SLO County Clerk-Recorder race, Elaino Cano has 68.34% of votes, followed by James Baugh with 16.74%.

Santa Barbara County preliminary results as of 10pm Tuesday

In the Santa Barbara County Sheriff race, Bill Brown is leading the race at 56.93% with Juan Camarena behind at 42.8%.

For the County Clerk-Recorder race, Joseph Holland is leading with 82.64% of the vote, while Elrawd Maclearn is at 17.17%.

As for the Board of Supervisors candidates, both Laura Capps in District 2 and Steve Lavagnino in District 5 ran unopposed and are strongly leading those races. They both have upwards of 95% of votes in their respective districts, with the rest going to write-in candidates.

Central Coast voters favoring incumbents in the House of Representatives, State Assembly and statewide offices

For the District 19 congressional race, Jimmy Panetta is leading the SLO County vote at 51.61% while Jeff Gorman is behind at 37.96%.

In the District 24 congressional race, 65.23% of voters in SLO County have chosen Salud Carbajal, followed by Brad Allen at 28.48%. Carbajal is also leading in Santa Barbara County at 64.82% compared to Allen's 26.64% there.

In State Assembly District 30, Dawn Addis is leading with 45.88% of SLO County votes, while Vicki Nohrden is behind her at 37.47%.

In District 37, Gregg Hart is leading SLO County votes at 49.91%, while Mike Stoker is in second at 45.04%. The race is less close in Santa Barbara County, where Hart has 62.11% and Stoker has 34.26%.

On the statewide level, the majority of voters in both SLO and Santa Barbara Counties have chosen incumbents: Governor Gavin Newsom, Secretary of State Shirley Weber, Attorney General Rob Bonta, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla.

KCBX will be updating results on this article and on the radio as more numbers come in.