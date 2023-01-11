SLO Community Foundation activates its Disaster Support Fund for communities hit by storm

After a massive storm caused floods and other hazards in San Luis Obispo County this week, the SLO Community Foundation is accepting donations for its Disaster Support Fund.

According to the Director of Grants & Programs for the Community Foundation of SLO Cassandra Kartashov, the Disaster Support Fund was activated to help county residents affected by the winter storm.

“The Disaster Support Fund is always available to the community whenever we have a disaster,” Kartashov said. “I think giving during a disaster is incredibly important.”

People around SLO County experienced flooding, power outages, mudslides and more this week. Multiple deaths have also been reported.

Marisa Waddell / A worker loads wood from a downed tree onto a truck in San Luis Obispo.

Kartashov said 100 percent of the foundation’s funds will go towards supporting nonprofits that help with recovery after the storm.

“Donations that are made to the disaster support fund support nonprofits that are serving the most vulnerable in our community, and we are also looking at recovery and what does this look like not just in the immediate future, but in the following months,” Kartashov said.

Kartashov said donations are especially important for local residents during this time, as disasters heighten pre-existing issues in communities.

“When a disaster happens, it really exacerbates the needs that were already there in our county,” Kartashov said. “For example, if you were having difficulties getting access to food prior to a disaster, all of a sudden being in a disaster- it becomes even more confounded.”