Pro surfing competition underway at Pismo Beach after being nearly canceled by this month’s storm

Pro surfers are competing in the 2023 SLO Cal Open at the Pismo Pier after this month’s storm nearly canceled the event.

Spectators gather along each side of the pier to watch dozens of surfers in the water. Some of them float still, looking into the distance with razor-sharp focus. Others eagerly paddle towards an oncoming wave, hoping it could be the best one of the day.

About 150 surfers are facing off in the Men’s and Women’s World Surf League Qualifying Series 3000 point event.

It’s hosted by the nonprofit, Surfing for Hope . The organization will donate all of its proceeds from the week-long event to cancer foundations. Bob Voglin founded Surfing for Hope 12 years ago after beating cancer.

“We’re doing, really, such a righteous thing- just sharing our love for surfing and helping people with cancer, and we're not going away,” Voglin said.

Photo by Amanda Wernik / Spectators watch pro surfers compete at the 2023 SLO Cal Open at Pismo Pier.

Surfing for Hope has hosted this competition every year for over a decade. After this month’s heavy storms with record rainfall, Voglin said they nearly had to cancel it for the first time.

It turns out, runoff from the storm formed sandbars that locals said are actually giving Pismo Beach the best surf it has seen in years.

Grover Beach resident Mary Carney said she has never seen waves like this in Pismo.

“I just walked out here, and I was absolutely blown away because that's not typical surf,” Carney said. “The size, the shape, the rides these guys were getting –”.

Pismo’s surf conditions this year allow the surfers to show off with many glassy, 3 to 5 ft. waves to choose from. Beyond wave size and quality, the judges use a long list of other scoring criteria , including surfer speed, power and flow. Competitors from all over North America are competing for a cash prize, but more importantly, for a chance to move into the higher ranks.

Photo by Amanda Wernik / Pro surfer being interviewed in media booth at the 2023 SLO Cal Open at Pismo Pier.

Surfer Havana Cabrero came from Puerto Rico to compete. She said this is her third time competing in Pismo, but the beach’s ever-changing conditions always keep her on her toes.

“Every time I come back, the beach is completely different,” Cabrero said. “And it's a whole other wave, so it's just like coming for the first time.”

The competition will continue into Sunday every day from 7 am to 3:30 pm at the Pismo Pier.

The event is also broadcast live online.