KCBX News Update: Disaster loan outreach center opens in SLO, and Dawn Addis introduces new bills

SBA opens loan outreach center in SLO

The Small Business Administration opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the San Luis Obispo Library over the weekend. It’s a place for business owners to get federal help for post-storm recovery.

This is in addition to the disaster assistance center open at Alan Hancock College in Santa Maria where individuals can apply for direct recovery aid. The SBA is also represented there.

The new SBA center in SLO opened Saturday and is closed today, but it will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays going forward. It’s not clear how much longer the SBA will be in town.

Businesses are eligible to borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged real estate, equipment and more.

Homeowners are also eligible for up to $200,000 to replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

To qualify, residents need to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at disasterassistance.gov.

Assemblywoman Dawn Addis introduces several new bills

Assemblywoman Dawn Addis has introduced several new bills in the state legislature. Addis was elected last November for the Assembly District 30 seat, covering parts of San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties.

Last week, Addis introduced a bill called the Stronger Defense Communities Act, which would help California partner with the federal government to fund infrastructure in communities with military bases. It would add state funding to a federal program making infrastructure upgrades for roads, water facilities and more.

The next bill is called the Ocean Life Recovery Act, which would support programs to rehabilitate the state’s ocean ecosystems. It would create clear targets for restoring marine species like kelp, eelgrass and oysters.

The last of Addis’s newly-introduced bills would create what’s called the “Good Neighbor Tax Credit.” Her office said it’s a response to January’s heavy storms.

It would give tax credits to hotels, inns and other hospitality businesses who temporarily house Californians displaced by disaster. To get the credit, businesses would need to provide shelter free of charge and be located in a county under a state of emergency order.

All three bills are pending committee referral in the state legislature.