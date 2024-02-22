© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Former SLO County employee arrested for allegedly stealing more than $100,000

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published February 22, 2024 at 10:35 AM PST
The San Luis Obispo County Courthouse.
Wikimedia Commons
The San Luis Obispo County Courthouse.

A former San Luis Obispo County employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 in public funds. The former employee, Norman Hibble, faces 12 felony counts that allege he misused a county credit card over a seven year period.

A county press release said the funds were used to purchase personal items.

Eric Dobroth is the Assistant District Attorney for SLO County. He said the investigation against Hibble started about four months ago.

“It began with an auditor at the Auditor-Controller's Office noticing some irregularities in some billings and purchasing. At that point they notified our office and we worked collaboratively to kind of determine the scope and the circumstances of the alleged theft,” Dobroth said.

Hibble was booked in the SLO County jail with bail set at $350,000 Wednesday.

Dobroth said Hibble will be arraigned Friday in the SLO County Superior Court. The investigation is ongoing.
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
