Former SLO County employee arrested for allegedly stealing more than $100,000

A former San Luis Obispo County employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 in public funds. The former employee, Norman Hibble, faces 12 felony counts that allege he misused a county credit card over a seven year period.

A county press release said the funds were used to purchase personal items.

Eric Dobroth is the Assistant District Attorney for SLO County. He said the investigation against Hibble started about four months ago.

“It began with an auditor at the Auditor-Controller's Office noticing some irregularities in some billings and purchasing. At that point they notified our office and we worked collaboratively to kind of determine the scope and the circumstances of the alleged theft,” Dobroth said.

Hibble was booked in the SLO County jail with bail set at $350,000 Wednesday.

Dobroth said Hibble will be arraigned Friday in the SLO County Superior Court. The investigation is ongoing.