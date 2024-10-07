SLO County offers free bus rides this week

San Luis Obispo County residents can ride the bus for free until Friday as part of an effort to get people out of their cars. Rideshare Week encourages people to choose eco-friendly transportation options like walking, biking, or carpooling.

According to the County, most commuters drive alone to their destination, which contributes to road congestion, air pollution and other harmful environmental and health effects.

Annie Bowsky with the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments said more residents should give public transit a try.

“Some of the biggest benefits are definitely having a more relaxing commute, so you don't have the stress of driving. You also reduce traffic on the road, which makes commuting a little bit more efficient for yourself and others,” Bowsky said.

Riders can also register their alternative transit trips for a chance to win gifts and cash prizes.

The ”No Fare Anywhere” program rides run through Friday.