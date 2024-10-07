© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County offers free bus rides this week

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published October 7, 2024 at 4:47 PM PDT
San Luis Obispo's "No Fare Anywhere" program allows County residents to ride the bus for free this week.
slocity.org
San Luis Obispo's "No Fare Anywhere" program allows County residents to ride the bus for free this week.

San Luis Obispo County residents can ride the bus for free until Friday as part of an effort to get people out of their cars. Rideshare Week encourages people to choose eco-friendly transportation options like walking, biking, or carpooling.

According to the County, most commuters drive alone to their destination, which contributes to road congestion, air pollution and other harmful environmental and health effects.

Annie Bowsky with the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments said more residents should give public transit a try.

“Some of the biggest benefits are definitely having a more relaxing commute, so you don't have the stress of driving. You also reduce traffic on the road, which makes commuting a little bit more efficient for yourself and others,” Bowsky said.

Riders can also register their alternative transit trips for a chance to win gifts and cash prizes.

The ”No Fare Anywhere” program rides run through Friday.
Tags
Central Coast News San Luis Obispo Countypublic transportationRideshare
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content
Load More