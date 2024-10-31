SLO receives state grant to provide affordable internet for low-income people by 2026

Access to broadband internet in San Luis Obispo could get more affordable in the next few years. California approved nearly $5 million in grant funding to help the city do just that.

The city is working with Astound Broadband to set lower rates for its residents. Josh Erquiaga, the city’s information technology manager said the partnership is meant to expand access to the internet for underserved communities in the area.

“We have set some limits to pricing. They've got some tiers that will be available to low income residents, that will make it very affordable for people to use this high-speed internet access,” Erquiaga said.

According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration , about 20% of people who are offline cannot afford the service. The group also said connecting to the internet is essential to fully participate in the modern economy. It helps people find jobs, complete schoolwork and access healthcare services.

Astound’s lowest package for internet is currently $20 per month. According to Erquiaga, once the project is completed, income-qualified people will only have to pay $10 per month.

A news release said the service is expected to benefit more than 13,000 residents. The new rates with Astound Broadband are expected to be implemented by 2026.