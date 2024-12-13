Community on the move: The rise of Run SLO Club

Running has often been considered a solitary activity, yet this perception is shifting. Run clubs are gaining popularity nationwide, including along California’s Central Coast. These clubs provide more than a fitness outlet—they foster friendships, motivation, and even help ease loneliness. This report highlights the impact of one local club, the Run SLO Club, which brings together runners of all skill levels in San Luis Obispo (SLO).

Alyssa Toledo Run SLO Club

Natalie Rodriguez, a two-time All-American athlete at California State University, San Marcos, dreamed of competing at the Olympic level. After setting school records in the 1,500-meter and 5K events, burnout and the pandemic led her to step away from running in 2020. Running had always been a personal pursuit for Rodriguez, but discovering the social aspect of the sport reignited her passion. In 2024, she founded the Run SLO Club.

Rodriguez initially expected only a handful of participants when she created an Instagram page to announce the club’s first meetup. However, the club’s popularity quickly grew, with attendance now reaching as many as 90 participants per session. Rodriguez attributes this growth to the communal appeal of running. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, running participation reached an all-time high in 2023, with over 60 million Americans embracing the sport. A survey by Running USA revealed that nearly 50% of runners join clubs to meet like-minded people and build relationships.

Alyssa Toledo Group photo of the Run SLO Club

The Run SLO Club meets twice a week, often concluding their runs with social gatherings at local spots like Field Day Coffee and Libertine Brewing. Damien Knight, a regular participant and landscape architect from Australia, describes the post-run atmosphere as a highlight of the experience, emphasizing the value of face-to-face interactions in forming meaningful connections. While apps facilitated interactions during the pandemic, Knight appreciates the return to in-person camaraderie through the club.

Rodriguez has worked hard to ensure the club is inclusive, welcoming runners of all levels, from seasoned marathoners to beginners. She encourages participants to listen to their bodies and prioritize their well-being over competition. This inclusivity fosters authenticity and deep connections among members, which Rodriguez finds especially rewarding.

Beyond fostering friendships, running clubs like the Run SLO Club are transforming how people engage with fitness in an increasingly digital world. Research by Running USA found that runners in clubs are 40% more likely to maintain their fitness goals compared to those who run solo. For Rodriguez, watching the club evolve into a dynamic and supportive community has been a deeply fulfilling experience.

Run SLO Club isn’t about speed or competition; it’s about showing up, sharing the experience, and being part of something bigger. As Rodriguez notes, “Running is such an open sport. That really opens up people’s sense of authenticity. I’m happy it’s a space where people feel like they can genuinely meet somebody.” For many members, the club represents not just a chance to run, but an opportunity to find joy, friendship, and even love.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Shanbrom Family Foundation.