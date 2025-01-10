Central Coast animal shelters assist as LA wildfires displace pets

Central Coast animal shelters are stepping in to help as LA facilities struggle with pets displaced by the wildfires.

Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo transported dogs and cats up for adoption to make room for animals separated from their owners during the fires. The SLO shelter recently picked up 17 animals that were in LA shelters before the fires began.

Jamie Relth with Woods Humane Society said the best way the community can help is by adopting now.

“The more animals we can find homes for that are available for adoption, the more kennels will have space to open up to animals in need down there,” Relth said.

Santa Barbara Humane also sent a team to the impacted shelters, taking in 13 dogs from the Pasadena Humane Society Shelter.

SB Humane CEO Kerri Burns said after shouldering disasters like the Montecito mudslide and Thomas fire, the Central Coast is familiar with the hardships LA residents and shelter staff are facing.

“We understand the devastation, what families are going through and that includes their pets. So it was important for us to be able to help out and step in,” Burns said.

Both Central Coast shelters said they plan to transport more animals from overwhelmed LA facilities.

