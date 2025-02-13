Santa Barbara opens emergency parking for residents in flood prone areas

With heavy rain along parts of the Central Coast, the City of Santa Barbara is offering emergency parking for people who live in flood prone areas.

The program started during the 2023 winter storms. Last year, more than 100 vehicles registered to use the service. Sarah Clark, with the city’s public works department said it's helped a lot of people during heavy rain periods.

“This allows people who live in those lower-lying areas—who may not have an off-street place to keep their vehicle or who may be in an area where their vehicle could be subject to flooding—to have a place to keep their vehicle safely and out of the way during the storm,” Clark said.

The emergency storm parking does not allow camping—people who use the service must park their car and leave it there. In order to waive fees, vehicles must be registered through the city’s Storm Parking Portal.

The city is warning residents to stay away from rivers, creeks, streams or other low lying flood prone areas during the heavy rain.