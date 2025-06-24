Free Goleta seminar will teach seniors how to avoid scams

A state senator is hosting a free seminar in Goleta next week to help seniors protect themselves from scams. It comes as law enforcement in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties warn of recent scam calls impersonating officers.

Senator Monique Limón is holding a Senior Scam Prevention Seminar on Friday, June 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Goleta Community Center on Hollister Avenue.

Experts from the California Department of Insurance, Consumer Affairs, Department of Justice and more will be there to explain the latest scam tactics and how to avoid them.

People can RSVP for the seminar online or call Senator Limón’s office at 805-965-0862.

Older adults and seniors are often targeted by scammers, and recovering lost money or valuables can be especially difficult later in life. According to the FBI, scams include fake tech support, grandparent scams, fake sweepstakes or lottery winnings and phony home repair offers.

