-
Living on the Central Coast, we see farms as we drive along any highway. But Fairview Gardens is an urban farm, right in the middle of Goleta. Playing…
-
Goleta residents could see their rate fees for garbage collection increase by 4% as soon as this summer.The Goleta City Council voted unanimously April 6…
-
The city of Goleta is planning to replace more than 1,400 streetlight fixtures, which are expected to be more efficient and cost effective among other…
-
In response to the pandemic shutdown, some Central Coast cities are focused on providing financial support to small businesses. Other cities are directing…
-
The extra $600 per week in federal unemployment benefits provided by the CARES Act ended Friday, and government leaders in Washington have not reached an…
-
Movie theaters and cineplexes across the Central Coast now have clearance to start reopening. But for the past several weeks, there’s been another way to…
-
All evacuations have been lifted in Santa Barbara County even as firefighters—and the rain—continue to work on putting out the Cave Fire, which started…
-
UPDATE 1/15/19 6 P.M. Santa Barbara County has now lifted the evacuation orders issued on Jan. 14. According to the county's office of emergency services,…
-
Firefighters have gotten a handle on a wildfire that whipped up late Friday night in the hills above Goleta in Santa Barbara County, and CalFire reports…
-
Wildfires continue to burn across California. In the northern part of the state, a fire that’s burned tens of thousands of acres and forced many to…