In November, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries began offering a library-by-mail service for homebound seniors. Now, they’re trying to spread…
On today's show we’ll learn about the union that more than 200 workers at Alphabet—the parent company of Google—have announced they're forming with the…
On this week's edition of Issues & Ideas: Chris Lambert created the podcast "Your Own Backyard," about Kristin Smart and the nearly quarter-century-long…
San Luis Obispo County homelessness prevention advocates say they’re seeing an increase in elderly people seeking their services.Rent costs in San Luis…
On this week's Issues & Ideas: A unique spacecraft is now orbiting the earth and soon a team at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo will command it to unfurl a…
There' s a nationwide movement to helps seniors age-in-place in our communities, while remaining in their own homes and maintaining an active and vital…
We often think of helping out local food pantries during the year-end holiday season...but summertime is when children and families rely on them most.…
When we begin to feel old depends not just on our age, but on our physical, emotional, and mental health. Listen to this conversation about accepting the…
Broadcast date: 7/30/2014There’s a local veterinary hospital that offers a new community outreach program for the pets of housebound seniors and people in…
As traditional western medicine focuses more on care and cure, a gap widens for individuals with serious and life-limiting illnesses who need care and…