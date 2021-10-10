Central Coast seniors

-
San Luis Obispo County homelessness prevention advocates say they’re seeing an increase in elderly people seeking their services.Rent costs in San Luis…
There' s a nationwide movement to helps seniors age-in-place in our communities, while remaining in their own homes and maintaining an active and vital…
Broadcast date: 5/12/16Domestic violence, can occur across the lifespan to victims of all ages, including older adults. It can be viewed as a sub-set of…
This week on Central Coast Voices, Kris Kington Barker talks with Joyce Ellen, Randy Harris, and Julie Cox from the Area Agency on Aging. They discuss the…