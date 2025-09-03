City Farm SLO to host Farm Games Hoedown to raise funding for youth services

City Farm San Luis Obispo is turning its fields into a festive competition for its annual Hoedown fundraiser.

The event will feature farm-to-table dining, auctions and a two-stepping shindig under the stars with local band the Mother Corn Shuckers. The highlight of the evening will be the Farm Games where four sponsored teams will compete in farming challenges.

Judges include San Luis Obispo Mayor, Erika A. Stewart, San Luis Coastal Unified School District food service director Erin Primer, and local farmer Matt Warren, who appeared on the reality show, Farmer Wants a Wife.

Executive Director Kayla Rutland said the fundraiser is critical to supporting City Farms youth programs.

“Since we had a reduction in some of our federal funding, we are turning more towards our community to support the critical programs that are happening on the farm,” Rutland said.

Rutland said the programs include farm field trips for elementary students, a regenerative farming internship for high school students, a summer empowerment camp and more.

“We really wanted to keep it just like really fun because that’s our favorite part of having everyone out on the farm to celebrate. We just get to be ourselves and it’s nothing crazy fancy, but we love being able to celebrate with everyone who supports our programs,” Rutland said.

Tickets for the Farm Games Hoedown range from $99 to $150 at cityfarmslo.org/hoedown.