Santa Barbara International Film Festival opens with premiere of “A Mosquito in the Ear”

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is officially underway drawing filmmakers, celebrities and movie fans to the Central Coast.

Opening night Wednesday brought crowds to the Arlington Theatre in Downtown Santa Barbara for the premiere of “A Mosquito in the Ear,” starring Jake Lacy and Nazanin Boniadi.

Fans lined the sidewalks as cameras flashed and microphones crowded the red carpet while the film’s stars arrived for the screening.

Gabriela Fernandez Nazanin Boniadi on the red carpet at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Lacy, known for his roles in "The Office" and "White Lotus," said he was drawn to the project because it challenges child adoption narratives often portrayed on screen.

“I think maybe the audience's expectations through other stories is that this white western couple will scoop a girl out of poverty and give her this big life,” Lacy told KCBX.

“And what the couple finds when they arrive in India is that their future daughter has a very full life. She has friends, she has a family system, she's taken care of,” he said.

“A Mosquito in the Ear” follows a couple traveling to Goa, India, as they prepare to adopt a child and start a family. Their plans take an unexpected turn when they realize the girl may not want to leave the life she knows to become their daughter.

Boniadi says the film centers on themes of connection and personal growth.

“It speaks to the family bonds but it's also about overcoming fears,” she said. “And it's just really needed—it's a great injection of love.”

The film is based on the personal story of an Italian graphic novelist.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs through February 14.

