“A Jazzy Holiday Concert” will feature timeless holiday classics in swinging jazz arrangements. Highlights from the University Jazz Band’s set will include a Vince Guaraldi medley, Gordon Goodwin’s arrangement of “Let It Snow!” and arrangements by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn of movements from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite.” The Jazz Lab Band will perform favorites such as “Frosty the Snowman,” “Carol of the Bells” and “My Favorite Things.”