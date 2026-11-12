Cal Poly 'A Jazzy Holiday Concert'
Cal Poly 'A Jazzy Holiday Concert'
“A Jazzy Holiday Concert” will feature timeless holiday classics in swinging jazz arrangements. Highlights from the University Jazz Band’s set will include a Vince Guaraldi medley, Gordon Goodwin’s arrangement of “Let It Snow!” and arrangements by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn of movements from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite.” The Jazz Lab Band will perform favorites such as “Frosty the Snowman,” “Carol of the Bells” and “My Favorite Things.”
Performing Arts Center
$17 and $22 general, $12 students and Jazz Federation members
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Artist Group Info
Performing Arts Center
Spanos TheaterSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 756-4849