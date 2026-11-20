Cal Poly Jazz Combos Showcase
Cal Poly Jazz Combos Showcase
Four groups will perform: the Contemporary Combo, Composer/Arranger Combo, Latin Combo and Jazz Standards Combo. The concert will feature music major Mikayla Grothe’s arrangement of Chick Corea’s “Windows”; computer science major Noah Cockett’s original composition, “Countdown Clock Sound”; and child development Max Schrayer’s arrangement of Elliott Smith’s “Waltz #1.” Grothe and Cockett also play saxophone in the combos, and Schrayer plays bass. Dylan Johnson directs the jazz combos.
Spanos Theatre
$22 general, $12 students and Jazz Federation members
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Music Department
805-756-2406
music@calpoly.edu
Spanos Theatre
1 Grand AvenueSan Luis Obispo, California 93407
805 756-7556
tickets@calpoly.edu