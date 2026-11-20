Four groups will perform: the Contemporary Combo, Composer/Arranger Combo, Latin Combo and Jazz Standards Combo. The concert will feature music major Mikayla Grothe’s arrangement of Chick Corea’s “Windows”; computer science major Noah Cockett’s original composition, “Countdown Clock Sound”; and child development Max Schrayer’s arrangement of Elliott Smith’s “Waltz #1.” Grothe and Cockett also play saxophone in the combos, and Schrayer plays bass. Dylan Johnson directs the jazz combos.