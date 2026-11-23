Home for the Holidays
Home for the Holidays
Join the Atascadero Community Band for a delightful musical celebration filled with beloved Christmas classics, jazzy holiday twists, a touch of Hanukkah, magical movie music, and plenty of seasonal surprises.
From the beauty of O Magnum Mysterium to the toe-tapping fun of Sleigh Ride, there's something for everyone. And don't just listen—join us for a festive audience sing-along!
All donations will benefit Royal Family KIDS Camp North County.
Atascadero Bible Church
Free
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Atascadero Community Band
atascaderoband@gmail.com
Atascadero Bible Church
6225 Atascadero Ave.Atascadero, California 93422