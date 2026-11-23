Join the Atascadero Community Band for a delightful musical celebration filled with beloved Christmas classics, jazzy holiday twists, a touch of Hanukkah, magical movie music, and plenty of seasonal surprises.

From the beauty of O Magnum Mysterium to the toe-tapping fun of Sleigh Ride, there's something for everyone. And don't just listen—join us for a festive audience sing-along!

All donations will benefit Royal Family KIDS Camp North County.