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Nightmare From Main Street Haunted House

Nightmare From Main Street Haunted House

Join us on our final weekend of the year and explore 6,000+ sq. ft. of spine-chilling scares across 20 different themed rooms, complete with live actors and immersive scenes!

Scream for a good cause! Nightmare on Main, Inc. is a 100% ALL VOLUNTEER 501 (c) 3 that was created to give back to the local community through donations to: SLO Sheriff K-9 unit, senior high school scholarships, drama club, youth sports teams, Paws for Cause, Short and Sweet, TMS science camp, Templeton Fire & Emergency Services, SLO Womenade, concerts in the park and more!

Nightmare From Main Street
$20
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nightmare From Main Street
805-423-0674
https://www.nightmareonmain.com
Nightmare From Main Street
828 14th Street
Paso Robles, California 93446
https://www.nightmareonmain.com