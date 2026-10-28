Nightmare From Main Street Haunted House

Join us on our final weekend of the year and explore 6,000+ sq. ft. of spine-chilling scares across 20 different themed rooms, complete with live actors and immersive scenes!

Scream for a good cause! Nightmare on Main, Inc. is a 100% ALL VOLUNTEER 501 (c) 3 that was created to give back to the local community through donations to: SLO Sheriff K-9 unit, senior high school scholarships, drama club, youth sports teams, Paws for Cause, Short and Sweet, TMS science camp, Templeton Fire & Emergency Services, SLO Womenade, concerts in the park and more!