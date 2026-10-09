Roots and Rhythm Series: Max MacLaury
Roots and Rhythm Series: Max MacLaury
TMHA presents an intimate evening of live local music and lush greenery with folk rocker Max MacLaury. Ynana Rose will host and open the show.
Additional opportunities to learn about the mental health resources offered by Transitions Mental Health Association. Donations are encouraged.
Growing Grounds Downtown
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Transitions-Mental Health Association
805 540-6500
info@t-mha.org
Artist Group Info
Max MacLaury
Growing Grounds Downtown
956 Chorro StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
805-544-4967