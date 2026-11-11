Scriptless in Seattle: America's Musical Improv Comedy

Get ready for a night of comedy where anything can happen, because nothing is scripted!

Scriptless in Seattle brings its fast-paced improv comedy show to the Templeton Performing Arts Center. With a style reminiscent of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the professional improv troupe has toured throughout the United States and Europe with a show created entirely in the moment and never performed the same way twice.

No script. No two shows alike. Just an evening of spontaneous comedy created live at the TPAC, with a little help from you!