The Latecomers Holiday Show

The Latecomers — Central Coast duo Shari Fortino and Michael Smothers — will celebrate the season with two performances, It's Never Too Late to Celebrate the Holidays with the Latecomers, on Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 19, from 7:00–9:00 PM at The Savory Palette, in Morro Bay. The shows will feature original music, storytelling, and comedy, backed by a full band including Daryl Van Druff, Riley Allen, and Alex Morrison.

