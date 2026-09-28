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The Latecomers Holiday Show

The Latecomers Holiday Show

The Latecomers — Central Coast duo Shari Fortino and Michael Smothers — will celebrate the season with two performances, It's Never Too Late to Celebrate the Holidays with the Latecomers, on Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 19, from 7:00–9:00 PM at The Savory Palette, in Morro Bay. The shows will feature original music, storytelling, and comedy, backed by a full band including Daryl Van Druff, Riley Allen, and Alex Morrison.

Savory Palette
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

The Latecomers
805 225-1728
sharifortino@gmail.com
www.the-latecomers.com

Artist Group Info

Shari Fortino and Mike Smothers
sharifortino@gmail.com
www.the-latecomers.com
Savory Palette
601 Embarcadero
Morro Bay, California 93442
info@savorypalette.com
https://savorypalette.com