The Latecomers Holiday Show
The Latecomers Holiday Show
The Latecomers — Central Coast duo Shari Fortino and Michael Smothers — will celebrate the season with two performances, It's Never Too Late to Celebrate the Holidays with the Latecomers, on Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 19, from 7:00–9:00 PM at The Savory Palette, in Morro Bay. The shows will feature original music, storytelling, and comedy, backed by a full band including Daryl Van Druff, Riley Allen, and Alex Morrison.
Savory Palette
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Latecomers
805 225-1728
sharifortino@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Shari Fortino and Mike Smothers
sharifortino@gmail.com
Savory Palette
601 EmbarcaderoMorro Bay, California 93442
info@savorypalette.com