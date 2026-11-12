Join us for a festive evening of cheer & merriment at the Cuesta Holiday Extravaganza! This special concert features three Cuesta Music programs, presented by: John Knutson, Jennifer Martin, and Ron McCarley.

Enjoy pieces performed by the Cuesta Wind Ensemble, Cuesta Chamber Singers, Cuesta Voce, Cuesta Jazz Ensemble, and Cuesta Combo program. Throughout the stunning CPAC Mainstage theater, we’ll be presenting a mix of brand-new holiday songs, timeless classics, and innovative arrangements of your favorite carols.