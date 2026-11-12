The Second Annual Cuesta Holiday Extravaganza
The Second Annual Cuesta Holiday Extravaganza
Join us for a festive evening of cheer & merriment at the Cuesta Holiday Extravaganza! This special concert features three Cuesta Music programs, presented by: John Knutson, Jennifer Martin, and Ron McCarley.
Enjoy pieces performed by the Cuesta Wind Ensemble, Cuesta Chamber Singers, Cuesta Voce, Cuesta Jazz Ensemble, and Cuesta Combo program. Throughout the stunning CPAC Mainstage theater, we’ll be presenting a mix of brand-new holiday songs, timeless classics, and innovative arrangements of your favorite carols.
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
$10-$30
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cuesta Performing Arts
Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College
Highway 1San Luis Obispo, California 93405