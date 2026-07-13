Wine & Woks
Wine & Woks
This will be an elegant evening of live music, fine wines, and culinary pairings, all in support of Jack's Helping Hand. This exclusive fundraiser brings together wine enthusiasts and community champions for a curated tasting journey, guided by expert winemakers.
Tickets are limited. Secure a seat and help us toast to a brighter future for our community.
Tiki Hut
45
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Tiki Hut
805 459-1316
tikihutslo@att.net
Tiki Hut
1340 Taft St Suite 114San Luis Obispo , California 93405
805 781-8454
tikihutslo@att.net