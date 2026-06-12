SLO to report on progress on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan

The city of San Luis Obispo says it has completed about a quarter of the goals outlined in its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategic Plan, with dozens more initiatives underway. City staff are scheduled to present the first annual update on the plan to the San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday.

The strategic plan, adopted in February 2024, serves as a roadmap for the city's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts through the 2027-28 fiscal year. The plan includes 90 tactics organized under four pillars focused on community engagement, accessibility, accountability and workplace culture.

One of the city's newest initiatives is The Belonging Project, a series of workshops, cultural events and community discussions designed to foster community connections and civic participation.

"We have workshops, cultural events, community dialogues, all based on partnerships throughout the community," Pennon said. "And we really want to spark meaningful conversations which lead to better understanding and empathy."

The plan also outlines several projects planned for the coming year, including a Spanish-language guide explaining how residents can participate in public meetings and provide public comment. Another priority is supporting minority and women-owned businesses through a series of listening sessions.

Pennon said city officials hope to hear from business owners across the Central Coast who may be interested in opening or expanding operations in San Luis Obispo.

"There may be businesses in Paso Robles or Santa Maria that have maybe thought about opening here within the city of San Luis Obispo," Pennon said. "We want to provide an opportunity for them to come in and provide feedback to us."

The City Council is expected to receive and file the annual update during its meeting Tuesday.