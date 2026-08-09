New year, no phones: Central Coast schools restart soon

Classes are starting soon for students on the Central Coast, but a state law has triggered a policy change for many districts. Now, students won’t be allowed to use their cell phones during class.

In 2024, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill called the Phone-Free School Act. The law requires public schools to adopt a policy limiting student cell phone use before a July 1, 2026 deadline.

What do those policies look like?

Some districts have already implemented a cell phone ban.

The Lucia Mar Unified School District, where the 2026/2027 school year begins on August 13, adopted such policy years ago.

In 2024, the district created a policy that required students to put away personal electronics, and allowed high schoolers to use them during breaks and lunch periods.

Students at the San Luis Coastal Unified School District head back to class on August 20. This will be the district’s third school year with a restricted cell phone use policy.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District kicks off classes on August 13. In 2025, the district adopted a cell phone policy which bans students in grades TK through eighth from using cell phones on campus.

Paso Robles middle school and high school students, however, are allowed to use mobile communication devices during lunch, but not during passing periods.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District adopted its policy earlier this year, shortly before the state deadline.

That policy similarly has an exception during lunch, but not during breaks.

According to a spokesperson for the district, the cell phone ban will be implemented for the first time in Santa Maria high schools in mid August, when classes start.