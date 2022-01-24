Colorado Fire in Big Sur reaches 35% containment, 700 acres

A wildfire burning in the Big Sur area of Monterey County stands at 700 acres acres and has reached 35% containment, according to CalFire.

The agency's initial projection was 1,500 acres, but revised it down to 1,050 and then 700 after being able to more accurately map the fire area.

CalFire also said one structure, a yurt, has been destroyed.

The Colorado Fire, named after Palo Colorado Canyon where it started, has shut down parts of coastal Highway 1 and prompted evacuation orders for people in "all areas West of 3800 Palo Colorado Rd. to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek," according to Monterey County officials.

The fire started around 7:30p.m. Friday, and is burning north of the iconic Bixby Bridge in Big Sur.

There is a Red Cross shelter set up at Carmel Middle School, where evacuees from the Colorado Fire can go for shelter.

Strong winds in the area are fueling the blaze.