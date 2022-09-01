California legislature approves plan to extend Diablo Canyon's operation to 2030

California lawmakers this morning approved a last-minute plan to keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear power plant operating until 2030. The plant near Avila Beach had been scheduled to close in 2025, but could now stay open five years after that.

The legislature approved a loan of up to $1.4 billion to Diablo Canyon’s operator, Pacific Gas & Electric, to cover the costs of keeping the plant open and re-licensing it. The loan is forgivable, meaning PG&E could give the money back if federal funds from the Biden Administration come through separately.

Newsom and nuclear advocates say the previous plan to close the plant by 2025 would hurt the state’s renewable energy goals and grid reliability. They say it’s too soon to lose a plant that produces about 9% of the state’s energy and an even higher percentage of its carbon-free energy.

Benjamin Purper / Attendees of the American Nuclear Society's 2022 conference hold up signs supporting Diablo Canyon's continued usage.

Central Coast Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham helped introduce the bill, SB846, to the legislature. On the Assembly floor, Cunningham said extending Diablo’s operation would help the state reach its clean energy goals and prevent blackouts.

"It's a vote for reduced carbon emissions, it's a vote for a transition that makes sense [and] works towards a fully renewable grid sometime in the future," he said.

Other lawmakers are more conflicted about nuclear energy. Democratic Assemblymember Chris Holden voted yes this morning, but said it was despite his reservations about the plant.

"I am not a proponent of Diablo Canyon Power Plant," Holden said. "I am a proponent of keeping the lights on."

Many opponents of extending Diablo Canyon’s operation cite safety concerns, arguing that the risk of a major disaster at the plant from an earthquake or tsunami outweigh the benefits of keeping its energy. PG&E maintains that the plant has a long record of safe operation going back to its construction.

PG&E will have to go through the federal re-licensing process to extend the plant’s operations, along with maintenance and any upgrade processes it would have to undergo.