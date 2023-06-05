Santa Barbara County on the lookout for disease-carrying Asian tiger and yellow fever mosquitoes

Mosquito season has kicked off, and the Santa Barbara County Mosquito and Vector Management District is on high alert for asian tiger and yellow fever mosquitoes.

This winter, a series of powerful storms hit the Central Coast, leaving behind lots of stagnant water in marshes and lakes. These still, warm waters are perfect for mosquitoes to lay their eggs in.

Brian Cabrera is the General Manager for Santa Barbara County’s Mosquito & Vector Management District. Cabrera said the district has been getting lots of complaints about mosquitoes in these areas.

He predicts things will only get worse as the weather warms up.

“This past winter, because of all the rain, there's lots of standing water in different parts of the county, and as a result there are lots and lots of mosquitoes,” Cabrera said.

But the Mosquito & Vector Management District is especially concerned about two types of mosquitoes: asian tiger and yellow fever mosquitoes. These non-native mosquitoes are known for spreading dangerous viruses, and they’re making their way across California.

Yellow fever mosquitoes were last spotted in Santa Barbara County back in 2021, but Cabrera believes they’re still here.

“I still think they're around,” Cabrera said. “They’re just not at the levels that we’re detecting them, so I'm fully expecting to find them again this year.”

Asian tiger and yellow fever mosquitoes are considered dangerous because they carry viruses like Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.

Benjamin Purper / KCBX Vesna Ibarra, Lead Vector Control Technician for the Mosquito Vector Management District of Santa Barbara County, treks through a marshy area in Pismo Beach searching for mosquito larvae.

While there’s been one reported case of chikungunya in Santa Barbara this year, it was acquired through travel— according to the California Department of Public Health.

But Cabrera worries that if these mosquitoes start biting locals, the viruses could start spreading within the community.

“Thank goodness that hasn't happened yet, but that's something that we're well aware of could happen,” Cabrera said. “So we're really trying to do our best to keep the yellow fever mosquito from spreading or becoming established again here in Santa Barbara County.”

Cabrera said Santa Barbara County Mosquito & Vector Management District has been actively monitoring, setting traps and checking areas with stagnant water for mosquito larvae.

He said the number one way you can protect yourself from mosquitoes is by draining any still or standing water on your property where mosquitoes could breed.

“So things like the little plates under potted plants can accumulate water, and the mosquitoes will breed in that, so you can dump that out,” Cabrera said. “Children’s yard little plastic toys can fill up with water; dump that out. Check your rain gutters around your house because sometimes they'll get clogged.”

Cabrera also strongly advises applying mosquito repellent — especially at dusk, which is the prime time for mosquitoes.