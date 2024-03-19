© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO County libraries host "Seed Libraries"

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published March 19, 2024 at 4:18 PM PDT
City of San Luis Obispo Library
San Luis Obispo County Public Libraries

Locals of San Luis Obispo County can check out not only books from their nearby library, but also seeds for their garden with the the Seed Library Program.

Inside nine San Luis Obispo County Libraries, visitors can find old card catalog cabinets that hold individually packaged organic seeds. After signing in, they can take free seeds including native plant species, vegetables, flowers and herbs.

According to Erica Thatcher, with SLO County Libraries, the goal of the program is to help locals be more sustainable and practice self-resiliency through gardening.

“We want people to see the library as a trusted resource or valuable resource for ideas for sustainability and we want to provide them with opportunities to make their lives more sustainable,” Thatcher said.

Thatcher said the seeds are chosen based on how well they grow across the region.

The seeds are available at county libraries in Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Santa Margarita, Shell Beach, Shandon and San Luis Obispo.
