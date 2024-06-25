Newsom expected to restore funding to help library card users enter state parks for free

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to restore funding this week that gives library card users free entry into state parks.

Over the weekend California lawmakers reached an agreement on the proposed 2024 state budget, which helps preserve key programs like the Library Parks Pass. More than $6 million is expected to go towards the program.

Rachel Norton of the California State Parks Foundation said the pass allows people of all incomes to enjoy their local state parks.

“We are really excited and grateful,” Norton said. “It was feeling like it was less and less certain that we were going to be successful, and so it was just a wonderful piece of news.”

In May, the governor's revised budget initially planned to cut the funding. Legislators changed their minds after advocates sent thousands of emails urging them to reconsider.

“There were definitely people up and down the state who care deeply about this program and did what they could to have their voices be heard,” Norton said.

The funding will keep the program running until December 2025. Governor Newsom is expected to sign off on the budget later this week.

