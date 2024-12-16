Land conservancy protects more than 3,000 acres along Central Coast from development

A local land conservancy is in the process of restoring and cleaning up more than 3,000 acres along the Central Coast.

The Gaviota Coast Conservancy acquired El Rancho Tajiguas in September with a goal to maintain it as a working ranch, protect it from further development and eventually provide public access.

Doug Kern, the Executive Director of the conservancy said there’s a lot to do before that can happen.

“There are cliffs, and there are mountain lions, and there are bears, and we just need to make sure that if somebody is out there in the backcountry that they're being supported and that we can make sure everybody is safe,” Kern said.

The Conservancy declined to say how much it paid for the ranch, but it was recently listed for $45 million dollars.

Known for its stunning ocean views, the ranch is the largest continuous property on the Gaviota Coast. It contains more than a dozen homes, and actor John Travolta reportedly owned a 16 acre parcel at one time.

“We've inherited a working agricultural ranch that supports cattle, that supports avocados and persimmons. And has a wonderful group of people, accruement manager, office manager, and supporting crew and families living out there. And so we've had a lot to jump in and manage,” Kern said.

Kern said the 2021 Alisal Fire that burned more than 16,000 acres between Solvang and Gaviota State Park scorched parts of the ranch. One objective is to restore avocado orchards damaged by the wildfire.

The Conservancy will also work to make the undeveloped areas of the ranch safe for public trails.