Federal government takes steps to protect endangered frog species on Central Coast

The federal government took steps Monday to protect the foothill yellow-legged frog. US Fish and Wildlife proposed to designate more than 700,000 acres as a “critical habitat” under the Endangered Species Act. That designation includes parts of the Central Coast.

Foothill yellow-legged frogs are small to medium sized, with gray, olive or brown colored skin. They get their yellow name from the shading on its belly or rear legs.

Jeff Miller with the Center for Biological Diversity said about 10,000 acres near San Carpoforo Creek in San Simeon is a part of the proposed protection area.

“They really are kind of a barometer of the health of our waterways. So, and you know, the streams and the rivers that they occur in are the same waterways that we’re depending on for our drinking water and for recreation,” Miller said.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the foothill yellow-legged frog’s population has declined over the years because of water diversions caused by wildfires, flooding, logging and other development.

Miller said designating this land is what the species needs for its survival and recovery.

“This is a species that was formerly very common in the Sierra Foothills and all along the coast from, basically, from Oregon all the way to even down to Los Angeles County. But they've declined pretty dramatically over the years,” he said.

A critical habitat designation identifies areas essential for species conservation. It only affects federally-funded projects. It does not impact private landowners.

A 60-day public comment period for state, local and regional agencies and experts to weigh in on the proposal ends in March. A final decision by the Department of the Interior is expected next year.