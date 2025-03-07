© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Santa Barbara schools launch solar microgrids to cut energy costs, boost resilience

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published March 7, 2025 at 8:21 AM PST
Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) Solar Microgrid Project.
UBUSD
Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) Solar Microgrid Project.

Santa Barbara Unified School District is now one of the first in the nation to install solar-powered microgrids on its campuses. Starting this month, solar energy will supply more than 70% of the district’s power.

Microgrids are small, self-sufficient power systems that can operate independently from the main grid.

Desmond Ho, the district's operations and sustainability coordinator, said they’re especially useful during outages and emergencies.

“The microgrids are battery storage with a smart controller that will basically allow critical loads, such as our refrigeration for food and freezers for food, as well as our telecommunication equipment, to stay online for as long as possible,” Ho said.

The district expects to save about $14 million in energy costs over the next 28 years.

More sustainability efforts, including LED lighting upgrades, are also in the works.
Environment and Energy Santa Barbara Unified School Districtsolar powerMicro Grid
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
