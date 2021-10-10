-
Since COVID-19 positivity rates are down and safety programs have been approved by the county, Santa Barbara Unified School District is ready to re-open…
-
The Santa Barbara Unified School District has adopted a new grading policy for secondary students—grades 7-12—as they continue with distance learning.By a…
-
A group of Santa Barbara County middle school students spent much of their Monday afternoon on lockdown in the U.S. Capitol Building after a man was shot…
-
Several schools in Santa Barbara County are proceeding with caution this week after an online post threatened schools this morning.A person in Ohio…
-
One of the largest teachers associations on the Central Coast is calling an impasse over negotiations regarding salaries, working conditions and…