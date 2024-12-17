© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Santa Barbara Unified complaint stems from alleged sexual abuse by football coach

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published December 17, 2024 at 4:20 PM PST
Four former student-athletes accuse the Santa Barbara Unified School District of failing to stop a football coach from sexually abusing students and behaving inappropriately.
Santa Barbara Unified School District Facebook Page
Former student athletes are suing Santa Barbara Unified School District for allegedly enabling sexual abuse by a football coach.

Four plaintiffs filed the complaint against SB Unified and former Assistant High School Football Coach and Security Guard Justin Sell. The allegations against the district include failure to report suspected abuse and negligent hiring and supervision.

Sell worked for the district between 2005 and 2011. He was arrested in 2013 and charged with multiple felony sex crimes involving district students. He was eventually convicted of stalking and sexual offenses involving a minor and sentenced to a year in jail.

The plaintiffs, now in their thirties, are seeking at least $35,000 in compensation for physical and mental harms, along with punitive damages against Sell.

SB Unified told KCBX it’s reviewing the complaint and pointed out that the alleged abuse dates back more than a decade. It declined further comment.

Michael Carney, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said survivors of childhood sexual abuse often take years to process the trauma. Under California law, survivors can file lawsuits until the age of 40.

A likely next step is litigation, where evidence would be exchanged. If the district does not settle, the case could go to a jury trial.
Tags
Central Coast News Santa Barbara Unified School Districtlawsuitsexual assaultsexual harassmentcoach
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
