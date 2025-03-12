© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
NWS issues high wind watch for SLO County, “weak tornado” possible

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published March 12, 2025 at 5:26 PM PDT
January 9 storm in San Luis Obispo.
Amanda Wernik
January 9 storm in San Luis Obispo.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for San Luis Obispo County Wednesday and Thursday.

A storm bringing heavy rain to the Central Coast could also bring strong winds up to 60 mph in SLO County’s interior valleys and mountains.

“These winds may reach damaging levels and could blow down trees, power lines, could result in some power outages in the area, make travel difficult– especially for high-profile vehicles, such as trucks,” NWS Meteorologist Rose Shoenfeld said.

Schoenfeld said the storm could also bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, thunderstorms and, possibly, a “weak tornado.” She added that flooding is a concern, especially on roads and intersections. High surf is also expected along the coast.

The wind watch ends Thursday at 11 p.m. However, showers are expected to continue into Friday night.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
