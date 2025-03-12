NWS issues high wind watch for SLO County, “weak tornado” possible

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for San Luis Obispo County Wednesday and Thursday.

A storm bringing heavy rain to the Central Coast could also bring strong winds up to 60 mph in SLO County’s interior valleys and mountains.

“These winds may reach damaging levels and could blow down trees, power lines, could result in some power outages in the area, make travel difficult– especially for high-profile vehicles, such as trucks,” NWS Meteorologist Rose Shoenfeld said.

Schoenfeld said the storm could also bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, thunderstorms and, possibly, a “weak tornado.” She added that flooding is a concern, especially on roads and intersections. High surf is also expected along the coast.

The wind watch ends Thursday at 11 p.m. However, showers are expected to continue into Friday night.

