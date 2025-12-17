SLO County Board of Supervisors vote to oppose Trump’s offshore drilling plan

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors reaffirmed their opposition to offshore oil and gas in a new resolution.

Over the last few months, the Trump administration has made moves to open up more of California’s coastline to offshore drilling — including here on the Central Coast.

The SLO Board of Supervisors voted December 16 to oppose new offshore oil and gas projects, and to send the Trump administration a formal letter against leasing federal waters for fossil fuel production.

“What we are opposing as a board is new offshore oil drilling off of our coast,” Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said during the meeting. “[That] is something that the Trump administration has made clear they want to do, and something I believe the majority of the people in our community do not want to see.”

During public comment, Cal Poly professor Erin Pearse encouraged the board to be mindful of how the resolution is phrased so that they don't complicate future development for a different kind of offshore energy: wind power.

“ Offshore wind is clean, safe to humans and marine mammals, and provides reliable carbon free energy and enhances grid stability,” Pearse said.

The motion passed three to two. Supervisors John Peschong and Heather Moreno voted against the motion.