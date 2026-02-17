A public meeting in Avila Beach will focus on Diablo Canyon and safety

An independent committee that evaluates the safety of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant is meeting Wednesday and Thursday morning in Avila Beach.

The Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee usually holds three public meetings a year about California’s only operational nuclear power plant, according to their website.

Robert Rathie, the legal counsel for the committee, says that communicating with the public and hearing their concerns is an important part of their role.

“Many of the items that we investigate were generated by members of the public coming to our meetings,” Rathie said.

On Wednesday morning, a consultant will present findings from a December 2025 visit to Diablo Canyon.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, the investor-owned utility that operates the power plant, will also give presentations on plant safety and operations, including on a feedwater heater leak in Unit 1.

In the afternoon, there will also be an update on planning for possibly extending Diablo Canyon’s lifespan, according to a press release.

PG&E is currently seeking two permits from the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board that the power plant will need to keep running for another twenty years.

A public hearing on those permits is scheduled for next week in San Luis Obispo.

On Thursday morning, the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee will wrap up with a report on the status of their recommendations.