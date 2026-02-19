California begins environmental review for removal of offshore Platform Holly

California regulators are moving forward with plans to dismantle an aging offshore oil platform near Goleta. The California State Lands Commission launched an Environmental Impact Report, or EIR, to examine how removing Platform Holly could affect marine life and the coastline.

The platform’s 30 oil and gas wells were permanently plugged in 2024. It is now inactive and remotely monitored.

Under the proposal, crews would fully remove the platform structure along with five underwater pipelines, two power cables and two large offshore tents that were built to capture oil and gas and keep it from reaching the seafloor.

The project also calls for removing sections of pipelines that cross a beach between the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Resort and Sandpiper Golf Course. State Lands officials say the pipelines are sometimes exposed during winter storms.

Environmentalists and advocates across the state attended a State Lands meeting Thursday to provide their input on the draft EIR.

Linda Krop, chief counsel with the Environmental Defense Center, said she supports removing the structure but urged regulators to address invasive species inhabiting the platform.

“The platform structures as they currently exist, including Platform Holly, do include colonizations of invasive species. And so, we would like that to be addressed,” Krop said.

Others called for the state to consider leaving part of the structure in place. Jay Ritterbeck, speaking on behalf of Santa Barbara Divers, urged commissioners to study a partial removal option to protect marine mammals and other species that use the platform underwater.

“I think the EIR should include pre-removal surveys for species inventory, biomass, densities, habitat metrics services, mortality estimates, and also compare it to natural reefs,” Ritterbeck said.

If approved, construction could take up to 20 nonconsecutive months over multiple seasons, with offshore work occurring around the clock.

The environmental review will analyze potential impacts to marine life, water quality, air quality, cultural resources, recreation and coastal access.

State officials say no final decision has been made. The current phase is meant to determine which environmental issues should be studied before the draft EIR is released.

The final day for written public comment is March 6.