© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Diablo Canyon gets new, 20-year federal license

KCBX | By Kendra Hanna
Published April 2, 2026 at 5:38 PM PDT
Diablo Canyon sitting on the Pecho Coast
Flickr / shacker
Now that the Diablo Canyon Power Plant has a federal license to run until 2045, the state legislature may try to pass another bill extending its life.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a federal agency, approved a 20-year license renewal for California’s only operating nuclear power plant.

The Diablo Canyon Power Plant, located near Avila Beach, produces almost 10% of California’s electricity.

It’s in Congressman Salud Carbajal’s district, and he says that trying to meet California’s carbon-free energy goals without the plant operating could lead to blackouts.

“We could be in a challenging predicament, not having the energy reliance that we need here in the state of California,” Carbajal told KCBX.

The state has fought for years over how long Diablo Canyon should operate.

It was set to decommission last year, but in 2022, state lawmakers rushed to pass a bill extending the plant’s operation until 2030.

Anti-nuclear activists have argued that multiple nearby fault lines make it too risky to run. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has said the plant is safe from possible earthquakes.

Now that Diablo Canyon has a federal license to run until 2045, the state legislature may try to pass another bill extending its life.

The state of California will have the final word on how long the power plant is allowed to operate.

Disclosure: PG&E is a financial supporter of KCBX.
Tags
Environment and Energy Diablo Canyon Power PlantPG&ENuclear Regulatory CommissionSalud Carbajal
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
Related Content